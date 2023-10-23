Create New Account
Delay is Not Defeat
Pastor Jack Ward
Published Monday

10/23/2023

Luke 18:7-8 Delay is Not Defeat

Intro:   The world is falling apart.  But for the Christian it’s only falling into place.  God is still in control. Sin has to reach it’s apex. God  is going to judge the world.  God is going to rescue His children.  What did you think the last days would be like?  A stroll into heaven?  We are the most privileged of all generations to be here and see the rapture of the church and the return of Christ being set up to an unbelieving world. Lord how long? We cry.  Where Is God?  He is there.  He hasn’t moved.  He will do things always on time, at the right time and in His time!  We must learn that delay is not defeat.

