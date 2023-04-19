4/19/23 Post-Genderism: Depopulation, Birth Pods, WHO Genocide #ExitWHO - #youarefreetv

4/19/23: RFK Jr. 2024 run, Human Sterilization thru mRNA Injection ushers in Cartel Babylon’s Biotech Baby production in biopods, using stem cells to create “eggs” and “sperm” for designer pod-grown babies. Meanwhile, WHO Assembly= Immediate Action Required by We, The People!

Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather to share opinions and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about this subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical or legal advice.

PLEASE SHARE THIS VIDEO Thank You!

Take Action!:

https://www.preventgenocide2030.org

American Freedom Alliance Conference:

https://americanfreedomalliance.org/

Fighting Satan? Liberty Counsel!

https://www.lc.org

RFK, Jr announces run for 2024:

https://www.kennedy24.com

UN's OneHealth Agenda:

https://www.who.int/news/item/18-03-2022-un-environment-programme-joins-alliance-to-implement-one-health-approach

Calcified Placentas:

https://dailyclout.io/calcified-placentas-a-nurse-midwifes-disturbing-testimony/

PORK Injected w/mRNA SEQUIVITY 2018 on:

https://canadahealthalliance.org/wp-content/uploads/2023/04/Are-You-Eating-Pork-Injected-With-Mercks-mRNA-Livestock-Vaccine_-%E2%80%A2-Childrens-Health-Defense.pdf

Entero Virus Pig mRNA:

https://swineweb.com/merck-animal-health-expands-its-sequivity-platform-to-include-sapovirus/

Turning stem cells into human eggs:

https://conception.bio/

EctoLife Corp: Birth pod farm:

https://www.designboom.com/technology/hashem-al-ghaili-ectolife-the-worlds-first-artificial-womb-facility-12-14-2022/

UN's 8 March Principles: Pedophilia Rights:

https://icj2.wpenginepowered.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/8-MARCH-Principles-FINAL-printer-version-1-MARCH-2023.pdf

Dominion Wind Farm ignites DoD Alert:

https://www.breitbart.com/national-security/2023/04/18/pentagon-offshore-wind-farms-may-threaten-military-readiness-national-security/

You Are Free TV celebrates our sponsor, C60 Evo! 5G Protection, DNA repair, health-in-aging and more!

YAFTV offers a 15% off code for ALL C60 Evo products to monthly supporters on Ko-fi!

For ALL Viewers,10% discount:

LINK: Https://www.c60evo.com/YAFTV

CODE: YAFTV

To Support You Are Free TV:

https://www.ko-fi.com/youarefreetv



(Monthly supporters sent 15% C60Evo discount)

https://www.givesendgo.com/youarefreetv

PayPal: [email protected]

Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ

Watch all YAFTV’s videos here:

https://rumble.com/user/youarefreetv

https://www.youtube.com/@youarefreetv2899

https://gettr.com/user/youarefreetv

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/youarefreetv

https://truthsocial.com/@youarefreetv

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/yj9vGuJcBkqs/

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/6JKILwSdIfde/

https://gab.com/youarefreetv

https://spreely.com/YouAreFreeTV

https://franksocial.com/tabs/userprofile/YAFTV

https://ugetube.com/@youarefreetv

Humanity is Awakening and taking up our S(word) of God's Armor!! We Will Defeat the Cartel Babylon Globalist Regime!

Prayer Wave!! WE ARE FREE !!