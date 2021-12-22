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Shocking Truth: More Children Dead From Vax Than COVID – Ledger Report 1208
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201 views • December 22, 2021
We live in a world where radical politicians and propagandists in the mainstream media shame Americans into getting a vaccine that’s not a vaccine that does not stop the transmission of, nor the onset of, a simple virus that has a near 99% survival rate. It’s a world where children are being forced to vax when the mortality rate from Covid-19 among kids is effectively zero. However, the mortality rate from the shots is higher than from the disease itself! In this edition of the Ledger Report, Graham Ledger speaks with Dr. Paul Thomas of Oregon who, in the process of trying to protect children from needless injections, has had his medical license attacked by the Medical Board. Please subscribe free to The Ledger Report by clicking here: www.GrahamLedger.com
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