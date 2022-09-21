Tucker Carlson Tonight Sept, 20, 2022

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Trudeau criticized for singing ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ on eve of Queen Elizabeth’s funeral
https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/trudeau-criticized-for-singing-bohemian-rhapsody-on-eve-of-queen-elizabeths-funeral/
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SHOCKER: Radical Anti-American Groups that Sued Ron DeSantis Received $1.4 Million from Soros’ Open Society Network
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/09/shocker-radical-anti-american-groups-sued-ron-desantis-received-1-4-million-soros/