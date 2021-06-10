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Technology for mind control.
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102 views • June 10, 2021
A short ad for openly admitted technology they have now. Imagine if it was weaponized. Of course it was weaponized...much before they used it for any good. As you can see from this and my other videos. It is a done deal. The time is now to assess how you, as an individual, will survive it.
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