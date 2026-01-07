NWO: Former CDC director Redfield wants removal of COVID-19 bioweapon from market

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.





Credits to Zeee Media / Daily Pulse



Strange how Redfield encouraged everyone to take the COVID-19 bioweapon and since he is no longer the CDC Director, he is calling for the removal of the COVID-19 mRNA vaccines from the market.