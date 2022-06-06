© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
NATO Launches Big Baltic War Games...What Could Go Wrong? - Ron Paul - Today 060622
Follow
0
Share
Report
190 views • June 06, 2022
Thanks to Ron Paul Liberty Report for creating this video that I'm sharing.
Description given with this video:
NATO has chosen to launch war games near Russia's border precisely when the US and UK are sending longer range multiple rocket launchers to Ukraine and when the Russian president has warned that any rockets hitting Russia would incur a big response. What's the game here? Bigger war? Also today: Read-out from the big RPI conference on Saturday and more...
Please support the Ron Paul Institute with a tax-deductible contribution: http://ronpaulinstitute.org/support/
Description given with this video:
NATO has chosen to launch war games near Russia's border precisely when the US and UK are sending longer range multiple rocket launchers to Ukraine and when the Russian president has warned that any rockets hitting Russia would incur a big response. What's the game here? Bigger war? Also today: Read-out from the big RPI conference on Saturday and more...
Please support the Ron Paul Institute with a tax-deductible contribution: http://ronpaulinstitute.org/support/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.