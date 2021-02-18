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THE KEY TO BEATING THE PCR TEST FRAUD
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112 views • February 18, 2021
Jon Rappoport of http://nomorefakenews.com guest hosts The Alex Jones Show to teach people about holding the covid PCR tests accountable.
https://www.infowars.com/
A great weak point in the enemies position.
Different labs give different results.
Real life real time strategy different results from different labs.
My solicitor requires a sworn affidavit from the lab where the sample I provide is going to be sent to state what the cycle rate is going to be set at during the test.
It is common knowledge and we have the citation from Anthony Fauci that when a test is run at greater than 35 cycles the test results are meaningless, useless, deceptive.
If the test is confirmed at above 35 cycles there is a crime being committed.
https://www.infowars.com/
A great weak point in the enemies position.
Different labs give different results.
Real life real time strategy different results from different labs.
My solicitor requires a sworn affidavit from the lab where the sample I provide is going to be sent to state what the cycle rate is going to be set at during the test.
It is common knowledge and we have the citation from Anthony Fauci that when a test is run at greater than 35 cycles the test results are meaningless, useless, deceptive.
If the test is confirmed at above 35 cycles there is a crime being committed.
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