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Internal Airline Documents Illustrate Risk Of Air Travel With “Vaccinated“ Pilots
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201 views • June 26, 2021
Dr. Jane Ruby of http://drjaneruby.com/ joins guest host Stew Peters of https://www.redvoicemedia.com/ 9on The Alex Jones Show to expose internal airline docs that illustrate the risk of travelling with "vaccinated" pilots.
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