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"Rising Prices the Fault of #Greedy Corporations" -- Stupid or Liar?
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54 views • January 29, 2022
Elizabeth Warren recently blame rising prices on the lack of competition, as well as corporations being incredibly greedy. Is she stupid, or is she just a liar? Given the fact that it's likely that all her positions came from affirmative action by false claims of being "Indian" it might be hard to decide.
#ElizabethWarren #inflation
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#ElizabethWarren #inflation
send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!
YouTube is cesspool of censorship. Find me and subscribe on
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom
Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@rechargefreedom
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
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