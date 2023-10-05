The Weaponized Identity Matrix

Who are you? Do you own your identity? You probably know that your identity can be stolen but did you know that your identity can be weaponized against you using Synthetic Biology? This has happened many times in totalitarian regimes. Learn how weaponized identity is a puzzle piece in the depopulation machinations.
UPDATE: Dateline October 4th, 2023:
This was drafted in March but released today, the auspicious day of October 4th. Was today a test of this document?
I would be interested in your thoughts.
https://media.defense.gov/2023/Mar/21/2003183448/-1/-1/0/ESF%20IDENTITY%20AND%20ACCESS%20MANAGEMENT%20RECOMMENDED%20BEST%20PRACTICES%20FOR%20ADMINISTRATORS%20PP-23-0248_508C.PDF
United Nations Traceability, Global Compact:
https://d306pr3pise04h.cloudfront.net/docs/issues_doc/supply_chain/Traceability/Guide_to_Traceability.pdf
https://unece.org/fileadmin/DAM/trade/Publications/ECE_TRADE_429E_TraceabilityForSustainableTrade.pdf
NAIS:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/National_Animal_Identification_System
https://www.intechopen.com/chapters/17861
Follow Me: https://linktr.ee/celestesolum1
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.