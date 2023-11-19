Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
RUSSIA Made A 'Stark Warning' To BRITAIN┃Moscow Is Preparing An Unexpected Powerful STRIKE
channel image
The Prisoner
8855 Subscribers
Shop now
402 views
Published 14 hours ago

I noticed that in the last few days, the interest of the Western press has increased significantly in the events that are taking place around Avdiivka. The fact that this city will fall under the onslaught of Russian forces is recognized even by British intelligence. So a few days ago, British intelligence in a new research report officially recognized that Russian troops managed to achieve significant success in the battle for Avdiivka.........

*****************************************************

Support BORZZIKMAN :

Become a Patron - https://www.patreon.com/user?u=22393167

WebMoney:

Z287850237751 (USD)

E356280180033 (EUR)

Bitcoin: 1Lv4nnM1ZJVW1GJMUeGMCZXPXz8xeKuGTf

Mirrored - ​BORZZIKMAN

Keywords
russiaukbritainavdiivka

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket