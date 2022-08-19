How To Transform Your Life With Spiritual Practices

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Barbarism Was On Our Planet Before Adam. There Has Always Been Evil On Earth. Adam Brought God’s Dna When He Came And Activated This Dna With Spiritual Practices And This Began To Root Out Evil.

Listen In To Learn How Several Of Those Practicing The 45 Day Challenge Are Experiencing Less Sleep And How This Connects To The Holy Spirit Finding A Way To Remove The Evil In Us And Take Us To A New Level.













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