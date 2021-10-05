© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Natural Immunity is better than Vaccination
Follow
0
Share
Report
42 views • October 05, 2021
Project Veritas had these "shocking" revelations of Pfizer scientists saying natural immunity after recovering from Covid is better than covid vaccination... something anyone with basic understanding of natural immunity probably already knew... =="
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.