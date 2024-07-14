The Rock Almighty Sunday Sermon: How To Overcome Crisis: Dr. Myles Munroe's Guide On Success

Support the show & Get the tunes and swag that show that you rock for the King!

@ Apple Music - https://apple.co/3R0qwH4

@ Amazon Music - https://amzn.to/3S6Kcub

It would be awesome for you to share, like, rumble and give a thumbs up (or down to) this video!

Your donations are always appreciated. A portion of your donations will be given to Christ-centered ministries and organizations doing the Lord's work in these last days. May God richly bless you!

Donate here:

https://bit.ly/3RWo4mg

It would be an honor to have to have you Like, (Rumble) and Subscribe to this channel. We pray it's an inspiration to you and fam".





After the attempted assassination of our future president (according to the polls), now would be a good time to get some teaching on how to biblically deal with a crisis. Let's Rock!





Video credit:

How To Overcome Crisis: Dr. Myles Munroe's Guide On Resilience & Success





Dive into Dr. Myles Munroe's profound teachings on 'Overcoming Seasons of Crisis.' In this pivotal video, Dr. Munroe unveils the Kingdom laws that empower you to survive and thrive through life's toughest challenges. Please download our free app to get more information: https://apple.co/3ARwoKD

(For books, broadcasts, and teaching) - https://amzn.to/3Y1lQHW





Discover the secrets to resilience, personal growth, and crisis management as taught by one of the most inspirational leaders of our time. Whether facing personal hurdles or navigating global uncertainties, this guide gives you the wisdom and tools to transform adversity into strength and opportunity. Join us in learning how to rise above circumstances and master crisis management with grace.

https://apple.co/3ARwoKD

(For books, broadcasts, and teaching) - https://amzn.to/3Y1lQHW





Christ-centered Rock 'n' Roll for your soul.

The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven and Earth.

Now streaming on US Sports Radio

https://bit.ly/USSportsRadioToday