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The Battle of the Eagle and Serpent
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82 views • September 05, 2021
Enlil and Enki fight over Humanities Timeline
For thousands of years there has existed a battle over the future of mankind that has been fought over between the opposing factions of the eagle and the knowledge of the serpent. Strong evidence for this struggle can be found all across the world as seen in flags, family crests, and even ancient inscriptions and writings. Those countries who portrayed the eagle on their flag or coat of arms always became conquering war superpowers. Has the serpent and dragon been purposefully misrepresented throughout history to hide the truth?
For thousands of years there has existed a battle over the future of mankind that has been fought over between the opposing factions of the eagle and the knowledge of the serpent. Strong evidence for this struggle can be found all across the world as seen in flags, family crests, and even ancient inscriptions and writings. Those countries who portrayed the eagle on their flag or coat of arms always became conquering war superpowers. Has the serpent and dragon been purposefully misrepresented throughout history to hide the truth?
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