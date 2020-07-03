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This IS Torture - by Amazing Polly
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525 views • July 03, 2020
So our collective reaction to the virus induces the symptoms. Then, with that, they can diagnose you as having it. A little like pinching the which to prove she has the witches mark. Also, starting and stopping the lock-downs is torture.
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