Russian President Putin is in Mariupol, checking out the newly constructed buildings and talking to citizens!!
Mariupol was built and made great by the USSR but then ruined by Ukrainian Nazis. Putin also visited Crimea in this trip. And he drove the car himself!
Body double?
