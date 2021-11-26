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Japan has had enough of Big Pharma Intimidation
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260 views • November 26, 2021
Posted 8Novmber2021 TFIglobal:
Ivermectin was discarded unceremoniously till now, but Japan has demonstrated that the drug can be used as a more effective cure and a permanent substitute for the Coronavirus vaccines produced by big pharmaceutical companies.
Ivermectin was discarded unceremoniously till now, but Japan has demonstrated that the drug can be used as a more effective cure and a permanent substitute for the Coronavirus vaccines produced by big pharmaceutical companies.
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