CCP’s Recognition of Its Power of Capability Leads to All Its Bold Actions

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06/08/2021 Dr. Greitens: It’s a recognition that China’s power and its capability and pushing the envelope in all areas has really grown and increased. Their thoughts are: the closer we get, the more resistance we’re going to encounter, and therefore the more vigilant we’ll have to be, the harder we’ll have to push, and the earlier we will have to crack down on any internal dissent or opposition abroad.