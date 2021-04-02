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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 0217 - Marley Kanoelani Lion - Report on the crime & conviction
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1 view • April 02, 2021
As Marley got ready to sleep in his vehicle, Deleston snuck up to rob him. According to Brown, Marley hit the panic button, sounding the car alarm and briefly scaring him away, before he approached the car and opened fire. Marley suffered internal injuries and died at the hospital.
Julius Brown & Rivers were sentenced to 28 years for pleading guilty to manslaughter & testifying against Deleston.
George Brown was sentenced to 12 years for letting the other 3 men use his gun.
Julius Brown & Rivers were sentenced to 28 years for pleading guilty to manslaughter & testifying against Deleston.
George Brown was sentenced to 12 years for letting the other 3 men use his gun.
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