Episode 1 - The Science of Emotion

Welcome to Take 5 with Lea!

Take 5 with Lea is a video podcast for firefighters. It is designed to help fill a gap among existing resources. Podcast content is based on the empirical research of resilience and science of attachment which is shown to have a lasting (e.g., beyond the 3-year mark) impact on mitigating the negative stress from experiencing traumatic incidents.

What you will learn by listening and watching is the content presented may be applied to all people across all walks of life.

Episode 1 - Today's episode establishes a baseline for understanding resilience to critical incidents. There is a large body of neuroscience suggesting that resilience is the outcome of secure attachments and emotional awareness. Let's unpack the science so that we can better understand how to increase resilience for firefighters.

