My New Book is Now Out! Unbroken Chain Faith in the Blood Robert Breaker

Missionary Evangelist Robert Breaker talks about his new book coming out in December of 2025! It's a MUST READ book which tells the true gospel of salvation which has been preached for the last 2000 years!
