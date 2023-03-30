Create New Account
Do Catholics Believe That Mary Is Equal to Jesus? with Greg Durel
23 views
The Berean Call
Published a day ago |

Right now we’re interviewing Greg Durel. He’s the pastor at Heritage Bible Church at Gretna, Louisiana. He has a radio—weekly radio ministry, which is devoted to educating Catholics in biblical doctrine.


Greg, we’ve been dealing with dogmas, issues, thoughts, on the basis of what Catholics think. Does it conform, well, first of all to their own church—how does it compare with what the Bible teaches? And, Greg, last week we mentioned the fact that many Catholics don’t believe many of the dogmas of the Catholic Church. Now, how does that work out?

Keywords
apostasyberean callta mcmahongreg durel

