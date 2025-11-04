Nigerian statesman Ebenezer Oyetakin on Trump’s proposed invasion of Nigeria

Nigerian statesman and youth organizer Ebenezer Oyetakin on Trump’s proposed invasion of Nigeria:



“Whatever is plaguing the West Africa subregion, in the name of terrorism, the United States is involved, the Western nations are typically involved”



The true goal of any potential intervention would be “to dismantle Nigeria so that Nigeria can be recolonized by the same powers that created”



Trump has doubled down on his recent social media threats to go into Nigeria “guns-a-blazing,” saying US troops “could be” deployed in the country citing sectarian violence against Christians by “Islamic terrorists”



Nigeria is known to be one of the wealthiest oil, gas, tech and rare earth minerals miners in all of Africa.

Venezuela, now Nigeria - it's the oil dumbasses!!!

