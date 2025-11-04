Nigerian statesman Ebenezer Oyetakin on Trump’s proposed invasion of Nigeria

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Nigerian statesman and youth organizer Ebenezer Oyetakin on Trump’s proposed invasion of Nigeria:
“Whatever is plaguing the West Africa subregion, in the name of terrorism, the United States is involved, the Western nations are typically involved”
The true goal of any potential intervention would be “to dismantle Nigeria so that Nigeria can be recolonized by the same powers that created”
Trump has doubled down on his recent social media threats to go into Nigeria “guns-a-blazing,” saying US troops “could be” deployed in the country citing sectarian violence against Christians by “Islamic terrorists”
Nigeria is known to be one of the wealthiest oil, gas, tech and rare earth minerals miners in all of Africa.
Venezuela, now Nigeria - it's the oil dumbasses!!!
Source @Press TV
----------
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/
Christ is KING!