BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Nigerian statesman Ebenezer Oyetakin on Trump’s proposed invasion of Nigeria
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
10127 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
144 views • 1 day ago

Nigerian statesman and youth organizer Ebenezer Oyetakin on Trump’s proposed invasion of Nigeria:

“Whatever is plaguing the West Africa subregion, in the name of terrorism, the United States is involved, the Western nations are typically involved”

The true goal of any potential intervention would be “to dismantle Nigeria so that Nigeria can be recolonized by the same powers that created”

Trump has doubled down on his recent social media threats to go into Nigeria “guns-a-blazing,” saying US troops “could be” deployed in the country citing sectarian violence against Christians by “Islamic terrorists”

Nigeria is known to be one of the wealthiest oil, gas, tech and rare earth minerals miners in all of Africa.

Venezuela, now Nigeria - it's the oil dumbasses!!!

Source @Press TV

----------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Christ is KING!

Keywords
trumpusaoilnigeria
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy