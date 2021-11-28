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Εμβολιασμένοι κυνηγούν ανεμβολίαστο
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43 views • November 28, 2021
Σύντομα κοντά μας. Εάν είχα της γνώσεις θα έβαζα στα πρόσωπα των ζόμπι τα πρόσωπα ου Βασιλακόπουλου της Παγώνης του Ευαγγελάτου και λοιπών δημοσιογράφων, των πολιτικάνιδων των αστυνομικών που χτυπούν όσους αντιδρούν ώστε να μην χάσουν των μισθό και των διαφόρων Εισαγγελέων που κάνουν τα στραβά μάτια σε όλα αυτά που γίνονται ενάντια του Ελληνικού Έθνους
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