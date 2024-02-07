You Cause Chain Reactions in Nature that Are Going to Come for Your Ass

From the pen of Les Visible... as always, a seer of note.

When misguided public opinion honors what is despicable and despises what is honorable, punishes virtue and rewards vice, encourages what is harmful and discourages what is useful, applauds falsehood and smothers truth under indifference or insult, a nation turns its back on progress and can be restored only by the terrible lessons of catastrophe.

As the sole producer of this channel, I place it into the public domain. Anyone may freely copy it in any part or in its entirely, without asking my permission, and without paying any dues. I do ask you to please link to this site if you do utilize the material.

Mirrored https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wcYpRxfZ3oI



Snordster

