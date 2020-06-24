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Thou Shalt Not Tempt The Lord Thy God w/ David Carrico S1:EP5
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22 views • June 24, 2020
*****LINKS AND REFERENCES IN THE DESCRIPTION BELOW*****
When I am tempted, it usually means I am considering doing something I know better than to do, something that’s not in my best interest, or something I know doesn’t line up with the Word of God. So what did Jesus mean when He said, “Thou shalt not tempt the Lord they God?” Is it possible to tempt God? Is He tempted in the same way we are tempted? Can we manipulate Him? Is it a little bit of all of this or something completely different? I Wanna Know!
Welcome to “The Doctrine of Christ” teaching series. Each episode will thoroughly dissect each doctrine of Jesus Christ, one at a time. Your hosts are David Carrico of FOJC Radio and Jimmy Cooper of Jimivision Media.
Thou Shalt Not Tempt The Lord Thy God w/ David Carrico S1:EP5
#DOC #TemptGod #IWannaKnow
*****SCRIPTURES AND REFERENCES IN THIS EPISODE*****
Matthew 4 v5-7
ohn 5 v43
Mark 1 v34
Mark 3 v11-12
John 18 v36
1 Timothy 2 v25
Deuteronomy 6 v16
Deuteronomy 6 v12-16
Exodus 17 v1-7
Psalm 91
Numbers 14 v22
Exodus 16:4
Matthew 6 v33
1 Corinthians 10 v9
Numbers 14 v22
Hebrews 4 v8
Psalm 95 v7-11
Hebrews 3 v7-14
*****DOC LINKS*****
DOC Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheDoctrineofChristSeries
DOC Email: [email protected]
DOC Website: http://thedoctrineofchristseries.com
*****Support This Channel*****
Paypal: https://paypal.me/jimivision?locale.x=en_US
Monthly Support on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/Jimivision
*****Links to Podcast Networks*****
Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-doctrine-of-christ/id1499184324
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/0mFiTMRND9DWJIL5Z02Yi8
Stitcher: https://www.stitcher.com/podcast/jimivision/the-doctrine-of-christ
*****Youtube Playlist Links*****
The Doctrine Of Christ Season 1 Playlist
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLWkFwuEy1YDPEmeCNKo_mz1S0Z_COcZxr
The Doctrine of Christ Season 2 Playlist:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLWkFwuEy1YDNAXhB95qlyuNRTQoamCYSf
*****Follow Jimivision*****
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClUvYf3rZHvqQloMEoEFtlw?
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/JimivisionMedia
Twitter: https://twitter.com/realJimivision
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/jimivision/
*****Follow FOJC Radio*****
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0RmdJ0nhShuDLp8Q41Blwg
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/overcomer
Followers of Jesus Christ Web Site:
http://www.fojcradio.com or http://www.ritualabusefree.org
To receive notices for Friday night Remnant Gathering messages or other programs we are on, send an email to [email protected] with: “Sign Up” in the Subject line.
RADIO PAGE at http://www.fojcradio.com/RADIO.htm#fojc radio
We Are *on Air LIVE *** Every Friday for Remnant Gathering
@ 6 PM Central Time
Please Join the Chat Room with other Listeners where Scriptures & Comments are posted
or, Listen to the 24/7 Auto DJ with Teachings, Music, and other Audios.
CONTACT INFORMATION:
David and Donna Carrico
Followers of Jesus Christ
P. O. BOX 4174
Evansville, IN 47724-4174
Phone -812-473-3735
Email - [email protected]
When I am tempted, it usually means I am considering doing something I know better than to do, something that’s not in my best interest, or something I know doesn’t line up with the Word of God. So what did Jesus mean when He said, “Thou shalt not tempt the Lord they God?” Is it possible to tempt God? Is He tempted in the same way we are tempted? Can we manipulate Him? Is it a little bit of all of this or something completely different? I Wanna Know!
Welcome to “The Doctrine of Christ” teaching series. Each episode will thoroughly dissect each doctrine of Jesus Christ, one at a time. Your hosts are David Carrico of FOJC Radio and Jimmy Cooper of Jimivision Media.
Thou Shalt Not Tempt The Lord Thy God w/ David Carrico S1:EP5
#DOC #TemptGod #IWannaKnow
*****SCRIPTURES AND REFERENCES IN THIS EPISODE*****
Matthew 4 v5-7
ohn 5 v43
Mark 1 v34
Mark 3 v11-12
John 18 v36
1 Timothy 2 v25
Deuteronomy 6 v16
Deuteronomy 6 v12-16
Exodus 17 v1-7
Psalm 91
Numbers 14 v22
Exodus 16:4
Matthew 6 v33
1 Corinthians 10 v9
Numbers 14 v22
Hebrews 4 v8
Psalm 95 v7-11
Hebrews 3 v7-14
*****DOC LINKS*****
DOC Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheDoctrineofChristSeries
DOC Email: [email protected]
DOC Website: http://thedoctrineofchristseries.com
*****Support This Channel*****
Paypal: https://paypal.me/jimivision?locale.x=en_US
Monthly Support on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/Jimivision
*****Links to Podcast Networks*****
Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-doctrine-of-christ/id1499184324
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/0mFiTMRND9DWJIL5Z02Yi8
Stitcher: https://www.stitcher.com/podcast/jimivision/the-doctrine-of-christ
*****Youtube Playlist Links*****
The Doctrine Of Christ Season 1 Playlist
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLWkFwuEy1YDPEmeCNKo_mz1S0Z_COcZxr
The Doctrine of Christ Season 2 Playlist:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLWkFwuEy1YDNAXhB95qlyuNRTQoamCYSf
*****Follow Jimivision*****
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClUvYf3rZHvqQloMEoEFtlw?
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/JimivisionMedia
Twitter: https://twitter.com/realJimivision
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/jimivision/
*****Follow FOJC Radio*****
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0RmdJ0nhShuDLp8Q41Blwg
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/overcomer
Followers of Jesus Christ Web Site:
http://www.fojcradio.com or http://www.ritualabusefree.org
To receive notices for Friday night Remnant Gathering messages or other programs we are on, send an email to [email protected] with: “Sign Up” in the Subject line.
RADIO PAGE at http://www.fojcradio.com/RADIO.htm#fojc radio
We Are *on Air LIVE *** Every Friday for Remnant Gathering
@ 6 PM Central Time
Please Join the Chat Room with other Listeners where Scriptures & Comments are posted
or, Listen to the 24/7 Auto DJ with Teachings, Music, and other Audios.
CONTACT INFORMATION:
David and Donna Carrico
Followers of Jesus Christ
P. O. BOX 4174
Evansville, IN 47724-4174
Phone -812-473-3735
Email - [email protected]
Keywords
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