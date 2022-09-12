BRTR - Need to Know - v0.1

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The price of goods & services varies based on many factors; but
ultimately, it is based on who has it, who wants it, and how much are
they willing to pay for it.
The VALUE of that item is established when the trade happens, and has always been denominated in units according to the items in the exchange, even when using fiat.
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