Sovereignty and Globalism, an interview with Mel K

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Stay informed on current events, visit www.naturalnews.com
What does sovereignty mean in an increasingly interconnected world? The latest interview explores different perspectives on national independence, global governance, and the balance between international cooperation and state sovereignty. From historical developments to current geopolitical debates, the conversation examines ideas shaping today's global landscape. Watch the full interview to hear the discussion, explore the historical context, and decide for yourself where the evidence and arguments lead.
#GlobalAffairs #Geopolitics #History #CurrentEvents #WorldNews
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport
4:54End Screen