Gates Is the Most Visible Figurehead of Modern Technocracy (Patrick Wood)

Whether preplanned or not, the COVID-19 pandemic is clearly being used to usher in highly controversial changes that are unmistakably totalitarian-building, including the private take-over of government through public-private partnerships.Surveillance has become the biggest for-profit industry on the planet, and your entire existence is now being targeted for profit. Among those who stand to profit the most is Gates himself.For a better understanding of what you're giving up by going along with the mainstream narrative that we need Big Tech to save us, see my interview with Patrick Wood, featured in a previous article. I've embedded that interview below for your convenience.He paints a picture that can be hard to swallow, especially if you're just coming around to hearing about all of this for the first time, but it's really crucial that everyone begin to understand what we're facing. Time is running out. To have any chance of stopping it, we must understand our trajectory, and unite to change the course Gates and others like him have set for us.