© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Gates Is the Most Visible Figurehead of Modern Technocracy (Patrick Wood)
Follow
0
Share
Report
120 views • December 18, 2021
https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2021/12/18/food-and-agriculture-policy-bill-gates-foundation.aspx
https://www.technocracy.news/
Whether preplanned or not, the COVID-19 pandemic is clearly being used to usher in highly controversial changes that are unmistakably totalitarian-building, including the private take-over of government through public-private partnerships.
Surveillance has become the biggest for-profit industry on the planet, and your entire existence is now being targeted for profit. Among those who stand to profit the most is Gates himself.
For a better understanding of what you're giving up by going along with the mainstream narrative that we need Big Tech to save us, see my interview with Patrick Wood, featured in a previous article. I've embedded that interview below for your convenience.
He paints a picture that can be hard to swallow, especially if you're just coming around to hearing about all of this for the first time, but it's really crucial that everyone begin to understand what we're facing. Time is running out. To have any chance of stopping it, we must understand our trajectory, and unite to change the course Gates and others like him have set for us.
https://www.technocracy.news/
Whether preplanned or not, the COVID-19 pandemic is clearly being used to usher in highly controversial changes that are unmistakably totalitarian-building, including the private take-over of government through public-private partnerships.
Surveillance has become the biggest for-profit industry on the planet, and your entire existence is now being targeted for profit. Among those who stand to profit the most is Gates himself.
For a better understanding of what you're giving up by going along with the mainstream narrative that we need Big Tech to save us, see my interview with Patrick Wood, featured in a previous article. I've embedded that interview below for your convenience.
He paints a picture that can be hard to swallow, especially if you're just coming around to hearing about all of this for the first time, but it's really crucial that everyone begin to understand what we're facing. Time is running out. To have any chance of stopping it, we must understand our trajectory, and unite to change the course Gates and others like him have set for us.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.