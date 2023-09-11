Create New Account
Bases News - summary of the situation - Human Extinction
TheBasesProject
236 Subscribers
49 views
Published 20 hours ago

Infiltration of key high elite groups and organizations, body swapping with ET Souls.

Simple conclusion -project human extinction.

They look Just Like Us.

The Fabian Agenda, Project Human Extinction, Alpha Draconis, ... transhumanisation by 2050

