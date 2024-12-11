BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Syria: strikes by the Turkish Natl Intelligence on convoy of 12 trucks
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
90 views • 5 months ago

Footage of strikes by the Turkish National Intelligence Organization's Bayraktar TB2 reconnaissance and strike UAVs on SDF trucks, armored vehicles and ammunition depots in the Qamishli region. 

Cynthia... I found the following written online about this, following at CNN: 

Turkish drone strikes convoy carrying military hardware in northern Syria 

From CNN's Tim Lister 

Turkish state media says that a Turkish drone destroyed military equipment in northern Syria that had been seized by a Kurdish group. 

Turkish military intelligence released drone surveillance footage showing several vehicles in a convoy being struck. The strikes were reported to have been carried near Qamishli airport close to the Syrian border with Turkey.

The convoy included twelve trucks loaded with ammunition and two tanks according to Turkish state media. Ammunition stores were also struck.

Turkish-backed factions in northern Syria have clashed with Kurdish fighters in several locations over the past week.


politicsrussiaeventswarukraineturkeycurrentrussianukrainiansmo
