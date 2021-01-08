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CHP Talks: David Cooke, Campaigning for Life, Family and Freedom
CHP Canada
CHP Canada
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38 views • January 08, 2021
January 7, 2021: David Cooke, National Campaigns Manager for Campaign Life Coalition and former Executive Director of CitizenGO Canada, discusses Bills C-6 and C-7 with Rod Taylor and Peter Vogel. He tells how concerned citizens can advocate for justice with their MPs and Senators and talks a little bit about his new book, Four Pillars: Building the Church in an Age of Decline.

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canadachp canadarod tayloreuthanasiaassisted suicidepeter vogelcanadian politicsbill c-7chpcanada christian heritage partydavid cookecampaign lifebill c-6conversion ban
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