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What you Must Know NOW about Biometric Identification Systems and the "Mark of the Beast" (666)
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46 views • March 30, 2020
Biometric identification systems are being introduced around the world, in an effort to fulfill the United Nations' 2030 sustainable development goals.
In this video, we explore the connection between biometric identification and the Mark of the Beast prophecy, which states that a time will come when nobody will be able to buy or sell without some kind of mark on their right hand or forehead.
Given that biometric identification systems focus heavily on scanning the right hand and the face of an individual, this is highly significant in relation to the prophecy in the Book of Revelation.
Thanks for watch! You can help us to spread this wonderful message by subscribing to this channel, giving "likes" to the videos and specially by sharing it in your Social Media! Time is short, lets make it count it!
If you want to become a Jesus' disciple, please write to us to [email protected]. We hope to hear from you soon!
In this video, we explore the connection between biometric identification and the Mark of the Beast prophecy, which states that a time will come when nobody will be able to buy or sell without some kind of mark on their right hand or forehead.
Given that biometric identification systems focus heavily on scanning the right hand and the face of an individual, this is highly significant in relation to the prophecy in the Book of Revelation.
Thanks for watch! You can help us to spread this wonderful message by subscribing to this channel, giving "likes" to the videos and specially by sharing it in your Social Media! Time is short, lets make it count it!
If you want to become a Jesus' disciple, please write to us to [email protected]. We hope to hear from you soon!
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