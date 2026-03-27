3.27.26 - Dr. Everett Piper and Assisted-Suicide Expert Alex Schadenburg

It's a Like-Live Friday on SSU! Doing the corporate radio thing today, so we bring you brand new content, in livestream fashion, complete with live chat! Dr. Everett Piper had me on his podcast, "The Rebellion" and today we share that incredibly in-depth conversation on faith and culture--and the forces that attack both. Then we get a full one-hour presentation on the burgeoning "Medical Assistance In Dying" movement, which is all the rage in Canada where they have too many people on the socialist health care system, so they encourage many of them to just go ahead and kill themselves. It's a gripping, and horrific, presentation. Hit me up with a comment if you're watching the playback...thanks all!



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