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3.27.26 - Dr. Everett Piper and Assisted-Suicide Expert Alex Schadenburg
Strictly Speaking: Unfiltered with Bob Frantz
Strictly Speaking: Unfiltered with Bob Frantz
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It's a Like-Live Friday on SSU! Doing the corporate radio thing today, so we bring you brand new content, in livestream fashion, complete with live chat! Dr. Everett Piper had me on his podcast, "The Rebellion" and today we share that incredibly in-depth conversation on faith and culture--and the forces that attack both. Then we get a full one-hour presentation on the burgeoning "Medical Assistance In Dying" movement, which is all the rage in Canada where they have too many people on the socialist health care system, so they encourage many of them to just go ahead and kill themselves. It's a gripping, and horrific, presentation. Hit me up with a comment if you're watching the playback...thanks all!

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Strictly Speaking: UNFILTERED is a daily, unapologetic conservative livestream covering politics, culture, faith, family and freedom—without corporate filters, censorship, or compromise.

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy