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Mask Mandates Fall & Disney Hits the Wall | Free Thinkers Podcast | Ep 38
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10 views • April 21, 2022
On this episode of the Free Thinkers Podcast, I celebrate the elimination of Biden’s unlawful and dangerous 14 month mask mandate, news the Florida House is set to eliminate Disney’s Reedy Creek benefits and their consistent agenda to create gay and trans content in an effort to groom children and normalize pedophilia. All that and more on this episode.
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Sign up for text and email alerts and watch all uncensored episodes at: https://freethinkerspodcast.com
Free Thinkers Podcast is a show that believes in free speech, original thought and a desire for truth.
Follow us on Gab:
https://gab.com/puttfark
Thanks again for being part of the team! Please share this episode with your family and friends. Remember your voice matters!
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