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TvNI - EXCLUSIVE - May 24, SAndy Hook - Hoax - Court Case UPDATE - Break-thru!.
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112 views • May 31, 2021
This is thee Major Court Case on apparent False Flag and Hoaxes - now heading to Supreme Court in Wisconsin. Damning evidences of obvious FEMA Frauds finally allowed to be entered into court. Burden of Proof now on Pozner/ Government/ Movant to verify authenticity of 4 different versions of son's Certificate of Death, etc.!
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