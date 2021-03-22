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Trump Dares to Notice South Africa
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135 views • March 22, 2021
American media are appalled that President Trump is concerned about South African land seizures and murders of white farmers. From the New York Times on down, this is a "white supremacist story line" or "channeling Stormfront." What the president said is true, but if "racists" also say it, it is immoral to repeat it.
First posted to YouTube on August 24, 2018. American Renaissance was banned from YouTube on June 29, 2020.
Website: https://www.amren.com/
Gab: https://gab.ai/AmRenaissance
Telegram: https://t.me/amrenofficial
Podcast: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/PvE9Fgz40IbM/
Conference Speeches: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/oXJDii58nHYl/
First posted to YouTube on August 24, 2018. American Renaissance was banned from YouTube on June 29, 2020.
Website: https://www.amren.com/
Gab: https://gab.ai/AmRenaissance
Telegram: https://t.me/amrenofficial
Podcast: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/PvE9Fgz40IbM/
Conference Speeches: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/oXJDii58nHYl/
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