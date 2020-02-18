First Amendment Activist Hospitalized After Brutal Arrest

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An activist known as Blind Justice was arrested after trying to film a state facility to check compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act. The encounter illustrates the risks citizens are willing to take to hold the government accountable.
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