Who was Maurice Strong?
305 views • 3 days ago

Multimillionaire oil tycoon.

Masterful political operator.

A founding director of the WEF, UNFCCC and UNEP (which gave rise to the IPCC).

His legacy has changed the world.

Yet surprisingly few even know his name.

Who was Maurice Strong?

🎥 Clip from The Agenda: Their Vision - Your Future

If you'd like to download a copy or watch the film, you can do so here: theagendafilm.com (https://theagendafilm.com/)

If you value independent media and are in a position to support this project, you can also do that there too.

