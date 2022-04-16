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Evidence Of Geysers Of Water From Above & Below [Craters On Earth]
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202 views • April 16, 2022
Evidence Of Geysers Of Water From Above & Below [Craters On Earth]
Craters On Earth Are Evidence Of Geysers Of Water From Above & Below
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b3Rjmt1HnAg&;ab_channel=JoshStone
The Human Gods Creators reset the Crater Flat Earth with b0mbs
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pJrPWfchy5o&;ab_channel=Divergent
https://t.me/HunterBidenFIleDump
________________
*My Links** ( ❛ ͜ʖ ❛ )✌
https://linktr.ee/Shane_St_Pierre
T-shirts Plus - Proceeds to Help Victims of Human Trafficking] proveallthings1thess5v21.png
**DiSCOUNT CODE**: @AntiDisinfo -
https://t-shirtsplus.shop/collections/shanes-specials/pierre
_________________
This should answer all questions and refute any obvious objections you may have right now:
Shanes Flat Earth Repository
https://justpaste.it/ShanesFERepository
FE flat earth – no curve
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLlfpaC1rG8tK0XGwpbL2iNOfAnjEUllOa
FE flat earth – dome / firmament
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLlfpaC1rG8tL8XDUtofQAXHpdKr2K7FzK
The EDGE – Flat Earth Dome Firmament Discovery x Cover Up | ENTIRE SERIES [by Feed Your Mind]
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLt36ZcQGl6srYBAp6GUf3vWHi7YzuaerY
FE flat earth – “antarctica”
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLlfpaC1rG8tLZUvM0GijLcBtd3SoptRoW
FE flat earth sun, moon, and stars
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLlfpaC1rG8tKjPVHxqo5mBAjQp0Jj1n8P
Flat Earth - TRUTH #37 - The Moon Is 100% Transparent
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fIAAyn9DWcQ&;list=PLlfpaC1rG8tKjPVHxqo5mBAjQp0Jj1n8P&index=20
The Moon Does NOT Reflect Light
https://www.roxytube.com/v/IFjJMD
The Semi-Transparent Self-Luminescent Moon with Light Colder than Shadow
https://www.roxytube.com/v/ztuCkl
FE flat earth – gravity hoax
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLlfpaC1rG8tJHnM5iOKlc0l16QSueMcHo
FE flat earth physics – density, buoyancy, magnetism
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLlfpaC1rG8tJM3Mln2U9EUaxUze46ryQu
FE flat earth – vanishing point, ocular/visual physics
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLlfpaC1rG8tJ-dbGTsGZVz6RvgkRL_v1H
FE flat earth – no movement or rotation
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLlfpaC1rG8tLxnx16dIDh_82i1-iPZ4_k
FE flat earth – no coriolis
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLlfpaC1rG8tLEtcHdxyLVMrO2KEpvJ8zu
FE flat earth – flight
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLlfpaC1rG8tJqnUNPXHo__fNBp1NZVKI3
FE flat earth – tides
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLlfpaC1rG8tK_xPFdl8JGo7Hv4yK2y8_A
FE flat earth – submarines
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLlfpaC1rG8tJAj4RWVsjN6vxknOo9vQSV
FE flat earth – history
https://www.youtube.com/playlist
Craters On Earth Are Evidence Of Geysers Of Water From Above & Below
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b3Rjmt1HnAg&;ab_channel=JoshStone
The Human Gods Creators reset the Crater Flat Earth with b0mbs
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pJrPWfchy5o&;ab_channel=Divergent
https://t.me/HunterBidenFIleDump
________________
*My Links** ( ❛ ͜ʖ ❛ )✌
https://linktr.ee/Shane_St_Pierre
T-shirts Plus - Proceeds to Help Victims of Human Trafficking] proveallthings1thess5v21.png
**DiSCOUNT CODE**: @AntiDisinfo -
https://t-shirtsplus.shop/collections/shanes-specials/pierre
_________________
This should answer all questions and refute any obvious objections you may have right now:
Shanes Flat Earth Repository
https://justpaste.it/ShanesFERepository
FE flat earth – no curve
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLlfpaC1rG8tK0XGwpbL2iNOfAnjEUllOa
FE flat earth – dome / firmament
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLlfpaC1rG8tL8XDUtofQAXHpdKr2K7FzK
The EDGE – Flat Earth Dome Firmament Discovery x Cover Up | ENTIRE SERIES [by Feed Your Mind]
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLt36ZcQGl6srYBAp6GUf3vWHi7YzuaerY
FE flat earth – “antarctica”
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLlfpaC1rG8tLZUvM0GijLcBtd3SoptRoW
FE flat earth sun, moon, and stars
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLlfpaC1rG8tKjPVHxqo5mBAjQp0Jj1n8P
Flat Earth - TRUTH #37 - The Moon Is 100% Transparent
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fIAAyn9DWcQ&;list=PLlfpaC1rG8tKjPVHxqo5mBAjQp0Jj1n8P&index=20
The Moon Does NOT Reflect Light
https://www.roxytube.com/v/IFjJMD
The Semi-Transparent Self-Luminescent Moon with Light Colder than Shadow
https://www.roxytube.com/v/ztuCkl
FE flat earth – gravity hoax
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLlfpaC1rG8tJHnM5iOKlc0l16QSueMcHo
FE flat earth physics – density, buoyancy, magnetism
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLlfpaC1rG8tJM3Mln2U9EUaxUze46ryQu
FE flat earth – vanishing point, ocular/visual physics
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLlfpaC1rG8tJ-dbGTsGZVz6RvgkRL_v1H
FE flat earth – no movement or rotation
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLlfpaC1rG8tLxnx16dIDh_82i1-iPZ4_k
FE flat earth – no coriolis
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLlfpaC1rG8tLEtcHdxyLVMrO2KEpvJ8zu
FE flat earth – flight
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLlfpaC1rG8tJqnUNPXHo__fNBp1NZVKI3
FE flat earth – tides
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLlfpaC1rG8tK_xPFdl8JGo7Hv4yK2y8_A
FE flat earth – submarines
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLlfpaC1rG8tJAj4RWVsjN6vxknOo9vQSV
FE flat earth – history
https://www.youtube.com/playlist
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