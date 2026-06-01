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Pope Leo Rides Ferrari's 1st Electric Car Luce, Means Lucifer. New Encyclical Promotes Sunday Rest
SavingHealthMinistries
SavingHealthMinistries
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Ferrari’s Old Boss Makes It Clear He Would Not Have Built the Luce: TDS Luca di Montezemolo is hoping the Luce loses the Ferrari badge, while Italy's transport minister reckons Enzo Ferrari might be rolling in his grave. Pope receives Ferrari Luce steering wheel — Italian brand’s first fully electric car. A delegation from the Italian luxury sports car manufacturer met Pope Leo at Castel Gandolfo on May 26. Pope Leo XIV this week received as a gift the steering wheel of the Ferrari Luce, the Italian brand’s first fully electric car. Leo also had the opportunity to sit in the driver’s seat of the new vehicle, presented by Ferrari as “not only the ‘electric Ferrari,’ but an entirely new Ferrari.” In a statement, the Italian brand said the meeting with the Holy Father took place at the papal residence of Castel Gandolfo on the morning of Tuesday, May 26, with a Ferrari delegation led by its chairman, John Elkann, and its CEO, Benedetto Vigna.


ENCYCLICAL LETTER

MAGNIFICA HUMANITAS

OF HIS HOLINESS

POPE LEO XIV

ON SAFEGUARDING THE HUMAN PERSON

IN THE TIME OF ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE


CTU President Stacy Davis Gates' travel to meet Chicago-born Pope Leo draws mixed response. Some are calling Davis Gates' trip to meet Pope Leo XIV hypocritical; others say CTU, pope share same values


Mayor Johnson, Pope Leo talk slavery, wars and a Chicago invitation during historic Vatican visit. During their visit Thursday, Mayor Brandon Johnson presented the pope with a formal letter of invitation to come to Chicago in 2027 to celebrate Mass. “I didn’t get any reticence about coming,” Johnson said. “I think if anything, I picked up on the fact that he was blessed by our presence today.”


Chicago mayor visits Vatican, asks Pope to come to US


#PopeLeo

#SundayRest

#MagnificiaHumanitas

# Encyclical

#SundayLaw

#Vatican

#CatholicChurch

#FerrariLuce

#AI

#EndTimeProphecy

#SDA

#AdventistProphecy


#SDA


#Adventist

#DarkDay

#4thAngel

#PropheticDream


#SDAChurch


#SeventhDayAdventist

#ChurchAndState

#SeventhDayAdventist

#Sabbath

#4AngelsMessage

#SavingHealthMinistries "


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Keywords
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