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Kubranisqatsi III: Castalways - A Vision Primer
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37 views • June 16, 2020
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Kubranisqatsi film series is an exploration of the visual metaphors film directors like Stanley Kubrick, Ridley Scott, and Robert Zemeckis used to weave deep threads of myth and magistry into their films. Castalways provides a primer in deciphering ruses presented in the guise of wigs, suits, and dresses. Identification of mishandling of the performer Desmond is provided.
The rules of logic only apply where logic determines the rules.
Kubranisqatsi film series is an exploration of the visual metaphors film directors like Stanley Kubrick, Ridley Scott, and Robert Zemeckis used to weave deep threads of myth and magistry into their films. Castalways provides a primer in deciphering ruses presented in the guise of wigs, suits, and dresses. Identification of mishandling of the performer Desmond is provided.
The rules of logic only apply where logic determines the rules.
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