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מחאת הרוח החופשית הערב ברעננה נתקלה במשטרה אלימה במיוחד
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90 views • December 18, 2021
השידור של דנה טיילור שמתעד את הרגעים היפים וגם את המראות הקשים של אלימות כלפי אנשים טובים מצד השוטרים וכוחות הביטחון
הצטרפו אלינו לערוץ נקדות מבט בטלגרם
https://t.me/Povheb
הצטרפו אלינו לערוץ נקדות מבט בטלגרם
https://t.me/Povheb
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