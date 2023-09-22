FOIA Request Reveals White House Knew COVID Shots Severely Harmed Americans & They Covered It Up

(Sep
21, 2023) Clip from “Naomi Wolf Joins WarRoom To Drop Bombshell
Report Over FOIA Request Findings":
https://rumble.com/v3jp3v6-naomi-wolf-joins-warroom-to-drop-bombshell-report-over-foia-request-finding.html
(Sep 20, 2023) Article: “46 Pages FOIAed Emails Between CDC
Leaders, Dr. Fauci, Dr. Collins, and White House, NIH, HHS, Show They
Knew About Vaccine-Induced Myocarditis and Thrombotic
Thrombocytopenia, a Blood Clotting Disorder. Emails Over 80% Redacted":
https://dailyclout.io/46-pages-foiaed-from-cdc-leaders-2021-reveal-fauci-collins-white-house-nih-hhs/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.