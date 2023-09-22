Create New Account
FOIA Request Reveals White House Knew COVID Shots Severely Harmed Americans & They Covered It Up
Published Yesterday

(Sep 21, 2023) Clip from “Naomi Wolf Joins WarRoom To Drop Bombshell Report Over FOIA Request Findings":
https://rumble.com/v3jp3v6-naomi-wolf-joins-warroom-to-drop-bombshell-report-over-foia-request-finding.html


(Sep 20, 2023) Article: “46 Pages FOIAed Emails Between CDC Leaders, Dr. Fauci, Dr. Collins, and White House, NIH, HHS, Show They Knew About Vaccine-Induced Myocarditis and Thrombotic Thrombocytopenia, a Blood Clotting Disorder. Emails Over 80% Redacted":
https://dailyclout.io/46-pages-foiaed-from-cdc-leaders-2021-reveal-fauci-collins-white-house-nih-hhs/

white housecurrent eventspoliticscover-upcdcvaccinewar roomhhsemailsnihnaomi wolfinjuriesfoiaanthony faucicovidsurgeon generalmyocarditisbiden regime

