Quantum Health | w/ Nathan Walz and Meredith Oke | Conversations On The Fringe





Joshua Reid, Nathan Walz and Meredith Oke get together to have a discussion regarding health. Meredith Oke, a leader in the quantum health revolution, light therapy advocate and mother brings her expertise to the table along with Nathan Walz.





Guest Website:

youtube.com/c/nathanwalz

QuantumHealth.TV





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