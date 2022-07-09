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Rudolf Steiner: The Vaccine Kills your Soul. Vaccination from the Perspective of Occultism
Sergeant Schultz
Sergeant Schultz
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232 views • July 09, 2022

Video source: Thoughts on Thinking Sep 17, 2021 "Rudolf Steiner: Vaccines to Kill The Soul?! | Occult Philosophy" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZC3KIBX82vk


13. The Fallen Spirits' Influence in the World https://rsarchive.org/Lectures/GA177/English/RSP1993/19171027p01.html

"... I have pointed out that while human bodies will develop in such a way that certain spiritualities can find room in them, the materialistic bent, which will spread more and more under the guidance of the spirits of darkness, will work against this and combat it by physical means. I have told you that the spirits of darkness are going to inspire their human hosts, in whom they will be dwelling, to find a vaccine that will drive all inclination towards spirituality out of people's souls when they are still very young, and this will happen in a roundabout way through the living body. Today, bodies are vaccinated against one thing and another; in future, children will be vaccinated with a substance which it will certainly be possible to produce, and this will make them immune, so that they do not develop foolish inclinations connected with spiritual life — ‘foolish’ here, of course, in the eyes of materialists."


"... These, as I said, are the beginnings in the field of literature. The whole trend goes in a direction where a way will finally be found to vaccinate bodies so that these bodies will not allow the inclination towards spiritual ideas to develop and all their lives people will believe only in the physical world they perceive with the senses. Out of impulses which the medical profession gained from presumption — oh, I beg your pardon, from the consumption they themselves suffered — people are now vaccinated against consumption, and in the same way they will be vaccinated against any inclination towards spirituality. This is merely to give you a particularly striking example of many things which will come in the near and more distant future in this field — the aim being to bring confusion into the impulses which want to stream down to earth after the victory of the spirits of light."


FUTURE ZOMBIES. RUDOLF STEINER 1923 PROPHECY https://www.bitchute.com/video/ZujNmea7ovtN/


DARPA; COVID Shot & Test Swabs – The Pineal Gland and Faith https://christianobserver.net/darpa-covid-shot-test-swabs-the-pineal-gland-and-faith/


"They've Killed God; I Can't Feel God; My Soul Is Dead" https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/en/news-page/world/they-ve-killed-god-i-can-t-feel-god-my-soul-is-dead-astrazeneca-halts-covid-19-vaccine-trials-after-second-volunteer-develops-neurological-problems



"Moksha from Earth" about the lighttrap: https://bit.ly/3ghTUZU

"Archons rule Earth" about the 7 planetary rulers: https://bit.ly/3D0RDfl

"Dark Side of Jesus" about John, the true Christos: https://bit.ly/3xZLP24


Watch: "Jesus was a Usurper" https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Lynn-Picknett---Jesus-was-a-Usurper,-John-the-Baptist-was-the-True-Christ.-The-Johannite-Tradition.:9

Watch: "The Templar Revelation" https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Lynn-Picknett---Mary-Magdalene:9

!!! MUST WATCH - Psychic project on "Freedom from Soul-Loosh Harvesting"!!! https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Samsara-and-Rebirth:b

Keywords
vaccinationvaccinedemonsdevilsoulpsychictranshumanismarchonsdemiurgegnosiscoronavampireslooshcovid
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