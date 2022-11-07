Create New Account
Christ Saved Russia, Christ Will Save the World
Published 21 days ago

Satan and all his power could not destroy Christianity in Russia. Yes, Christ has Risen and evil godless men could not destroy His Church. The Church has been rebuilt in Russia. Praise God! “The world should see the Orthodox Russia’s great feat of rebuilding all that was destroyed” – Patriarch Kirill


“But they that hope in the Lord shall renew their strength, they shall take wings as eagles” –Isaias 40:31


"GREAT CHRISTIAN RESET" - God plans to disrupt the machinations of the devil through a Great Reset of His own within the Church.

https://www.bitchute.com/video/m4ytbvn8ujG4/


christrussiachristianityorthodox

