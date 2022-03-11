【Ukraine Rescue】Approximately 100 Children Rescued From Ukraine by ROL Foundation and NFSC, Along With Their Teachers

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03/07/2022 Approximately 100 children rescued from Ukraine by ROL Foundation and NFSC, along with their teachers, rested at a hotel in Krakow, Poland, before departing for Barcelona, Spain. The entire trip is supported by the ROL Foundation and NFSC with free food, accommodations, and free bus transportation.